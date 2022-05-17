Negaunee boys basketball hires Brad Nelson as new head coach

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WBUP) – The Negaunee Miners boys basketball team have hired former Marquette boys basketball coach, Brad Nelson, as their new head coach.

His hiring was approved Monday by the Negaunee School Board.

Nelson is currently a teacher at Marquette Senior High School and had considered retiring from coaching before ultimately taking the position with the Miners.

He currently has a son attending Negaunee schools and saw this as an opportunity to be closer with his family.

Nelson will maintain his position as a teacher at Marquette Senior High School while coaching the Miners.

We will have more on this story later.