Mid Peninsula to reinstate varsity football program

18 hours ago Connor Sturgill

ROCK, Mich. (WBUP) – The Mid Peninsula School Board of Education has approved the decision to reinstate the varsity football program.

Mid Peninsula had not had their own football program since 2012 and have been co-oping with Superior Central for 8-man football, but now the Wolverines will be on their own field.

Fifteen players are required by MHSAA to field an 8-man football program.

The newly reinstated football program will be run by Mid Peninsula alumni Sam Eggleston who has been the Superior Central football head coach since the 2016-17 season.

Joshua Trader will be taking over for Eggleston as the new football coach for the Cougars this season.

The Wolverines will still co-op with Munising and Superior Central for softball and baseball.

More Stories

Negaunee boys basketball hires Brad Nelson as new head coach

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Huskies announce hockey captains for upcoming season

6 days ago Connor Sturgill

Michigan Tech Hockey announces 2022-23 schedule

2 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

Northern Michigan Hockey announces 2022-23 schedule

2 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

Michigan Tech legend Esposito on Michigan Sports Hall of Fame ballot

3 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

BCAM Announces “Best of Best” and all-state teams for boys and girls basketball

3 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Ring of Silence Screening at KBOCC’s Niwiin Akeea Center Tomorrow

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Mid Peninsula to reinstate varsity football program

18 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Families Against Narcotics Chapter launches in Marquette County

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Negaunee boys basketball hires Brad Nelson as new head coach

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Finnish Delegates Arrive in the Keweenaw Peninsula

2 days ago Thomas Fournier