Mid Peninsula to reinstate varsity football program

ROCK, Mich. (WBUP) – The Mid Peninsula School Board of Education has approved the decision to reinstate the varsity football program.

Mid Peninsula had not had their own football program since 2012 and have been co-oping with Superior Central for 8-man football, but now the Wolverines will be on their own field.

Fifteen players are required by MHSAA to field an 8-man football program.

The newly reinstated football program will be run by Mid Peninsula alumni Sam Eggleston who has been the Superior Central football head coach since the 2016-17 season.

Joshua Trader will be taking over for Eggleston as the new football coach for the Cougars this season.

The Wolverines will still co-op with Munising and Superior Central for softball and baseball.