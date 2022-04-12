Scouting Reports: Treylon Burks & Nakobe Dean

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WBUP) – With the NFL draft coming up, Connor Sturgill is bring us some quick scouting reports of some top players that the Packers and Lions could draft:

Treylon Burks brings a big physical body with him at 6’2 and 225 pounds and hands that caught 66 passes for over eleven hundred yards and 11 touchdowns, including a school record six 100 yard receiving games in this past season!

He has a great release off the line and runs some very good routes and after the he has the ball in his hands he is hard to bring down!

He isn’t the fastest guy in the draft, running a 4.55 in the 40 yard dash but he will make some highlight level one hand grabs, albeit sometimes when he doesn’t have too, on a pretty consistent basis!

Burks is one of those mid teens to early twenty picks in the first round and if the packers are able to snatch him, it will not only provide [Aaron] Rodgers with an instant weapon but a long term young pass catcher for the future.

Should the Packers draft Treylon Burks if he is available? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Nakobe Dean is an absolute athletic freak show at the linebacker position and flashed his play-making ability all over the field for the bulldogs!

Coming in at 6’0 and 225 pounds, he recorded 72 tackles including a team high 10 and a half for loss with six sacks and two forced fumbles his junior year!

He is a ferocious tackler, able to sniff out the ball and make immediate big plays and is able to move sideline to sideline with that insane athleticism and speed!

That speed makes him one of the best coverage linebackers in this year’s draft and coming in with two interceptions and six pass breakups this season!

Now his size could mean he struggles against big and tall tight ends like Robert Tonyan or Cole Kmet and he may experience some struggles finishing tackles against big backs like AJ Dillion or Dalvin Cook!

Dean is a top 15 pick for sure, so the lions can trade down get some extra picks this year and some picks for the future and still get a player to build their defense around!

Should the Lions trade down and draft Nakobe Dean? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...