Frenzy Student Section Tournament: Championship

21 hours ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WBUP) – Below are the teams competing in the final round of our Frenzy Student Section Tournament! You can vote once and the winning student section will be crowned our first ever Frenzy Student Section champions!

*Votes from this poll and our Twitter poll will be combined to determine who wins

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Championship

  • (11) Iron Mountain Mountaineers (51%, 613 Votes)
  • (24) L'Anse Purple Hornets (49%, 585 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,198

Loading ... Loading ...

