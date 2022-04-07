White receives GLIAC Commissioner’s Award

Courtesy: Michigan Tech Athletics

Bay City, Mich. (WBUP) – Michigan Tech’s Owen White has been named a recipient of the 2021-22 Winter GLIAC Commissioner’s Award the conference announced on Thursday. The awards are presented after the fall, winter, and spring athletic seasons to six female and six male student-athletes that excel both in the classroom and in competition.

Michigan Tech combo guard Owen White (Rhinelander, Wisconsin) finished the year ranked 12th on MTU’s all-time career points scored chart with 1,542 points. He also ranks 11th in career free throw percentage (.816).

This season, White was named NABC First Team All-District, D2CCA First Team All-Region, and GLIAC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He was also All-GLIAC First Team, GLIAC All-Tournament Team, and All-GLIAC Defensive Team. He earned GLIAC Player of the Week twice this season and started all 28 games for the Huskies.

He finished fourth in the conference and led the team with 17.6 points per game with three double-doubles. He posted a season-high 13 rebounds at Purdue Northwest on Feb. 3 and marked 25 games with 10 or more points, including a season-high 30-point performance on March 5 against Northern Michigan in the GLIAC Semifinals.

White was on the GLIAC Academic Excellence Team this year. In 2020-21, he was an NABC All-American and First Team All-Midwest District selection. He was also named CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team and the GLIAC in scoring at 21.2 points per game. He holds a 3.71 GPA in Engineering.

The six female student-athlete recipients are:

• Adrienne Anderson, Ferris State

• Sam Cherney, Wayne State

• Jordan Fox, Wayne State

• Elli Kimes, Grand Valley State

• Alyssa Nelson, Parkside

• Emily Spitzley, Grand Valley State

The six male student-athlete recipients are:

• Dorian Aluyi, Ferris State

•.Luka Cvetko, Wayne State

• Myles Kerner, Grand Valley State

• Mac Mitchell, Grand Valley State

• Stewart Nowinski, Wayne State

• Owen White, Michigan Tech