2022 U.P. All-Star Teams Announced
MARQUETTE, Mich. – Listed below are the players draft to the Red Team and Black Team for the 2022 U.P. Football All-Star Game:
Black Team:
Eric Abramson, Ontonagon
Dysean Allen, L’Anse
Owen Beauchamp, Marquette
Zach Beckman, Westwood
Brenten Belanger, Negaunee
Timmy Bendick, Forest Park
Lenny Bjorn, Calumet
Marcus Boase, Westwood
Chance Bridgers, Hancock
Chase Carlson, Norway
Zach Carlson, Westwood
Jakob Davie, Sault Ste. Marie
Gavin Dawson, Westwood
Dawson Delongchamp, Ishpeming
Jesse Duran, Munising
Eric Edwards, Newberry
Drew French, Engadine
Niko Gibellina, Stephenson
Victavian Hanson, Westwood
Spencer Harvala, Westwood
Carter Kilpela, Calumet
Jacob Mackie, Manistique
Tim McKissack, Forest Park
Dryden Nelson, Calumet
Luke Olson, Westwood
Eli Ostermeyer, L’Anse
Carl Peterson, Gwinn
Hunter Potier, Gladstone
Wyatt Raab, North Central
Chris Ricker, Marquette
Connor Rintamaki, Newberry
John Robinson, Sault Ste. Marie
Terrell Rowley, Escanaba
Alex Schlemm, Marquette
Trevor Simon, Marquette
Paul Sturos, Calumet
Marcus Sutherland, Lake Linden-Hubbell
McKabe Swanson, Manistique
Ben Tampas, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Lucas Tappy, Kingsford
Thomas Udd, Gogebic-Bessemer
Kaiden Zapolnik, Houghton
Red Team:
Brady Badker, Menominee
Nethanial Barnes, Carney-Nadeau
Aidan Bellisle, Menominee
Bode Bonovetz, Negaunee
Jaden Borseth, Ontonagon (E-TC)
Brett Boudreau, Gladstone
Cooper Conway, Menominee
Troy Corrigan, Lake Linden-Hubbell
George Edington, Pickford
Canaan Elson, Stephenson
Levi Fiorucci, Kingsford
Zachary Frusti, Superior Central
Logan Getzloff, Bark River-Harris
Joe Gimbel, Menominee
Colt Glasheen, North Dickinson
John Hansen, Gladstone
Justin Jurmu, Marquette
Kip Kangas, Calumet
Cam Kelly, Gladstone
Brody Kopp, Kingsford
Wyatt Kuhlman, Marquette
Ryan LaPlaunt, Sault Ste. Marie
Kade Lesperance, Menominee
Trevor Lippens, Bark River-Harris
Mason Lippold, Rapid River
Dustin Lohfink, Marquette
Jack Matrella, Gogebic-Bessemer
Jestin Matusewic, Ironwood
Lucas Maxon, Iron Mountain
Desmond Mullen, Marquette
Alex Naser, North Central
John Nutkins, Newberry
Austin Ridl, Marquette
Damyn Smith, Rapid River
Joey Smith, Rapid River
EJ Suggitt, Rudyard
Josh Sullivan, Pickford
JR Tryan, Menominee
Brody Waara, Menominee
Jacob Wandahsega, Bark River-Harris
Toby Wilcox, Kingsford