2022 U.P. All-Star Teams Announced

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Listed below are the players draft to the Red Team and Black Team for the 2022 U.P. Football All-Star Game:

Black Team:

Eric Abramson, Ontonagon

Dysean Allen, L’Anse

Owen Beauchamp, Marquette

Zach Beckman, Westwood

Brenten Belanger, Negaunee

Timmy Bendick, Forest Park

Lenny Bjorn, Calumet

Marcus Boase, Westwood

Chance Bridgers, Hancock

Chase Carlson, Norway

Zach Carlson, Westwood

Jakob Davie, Sault Ste. Marie

Gavin Dawson, Westwood

Dawson Delongchamp, Ishpeming

Jesse Duran, Munising

Eric Edwards, Newberry

Drew French, Engadine

Niko Gibellina, Stephenson

Victavian Hanson, Westwood

Spencer Harvala, Westwood

Carter Kilpela, Calumet

Jacob Mackie, Manistique

Tim McKissack, Forest Park

Dryden Nelson, Calumet

Luke Olson, Westwood

Eli Ostermeyer, L’Anse

Carl Peterson, Gwinn

Hunter Potier, Gladstone

Wyatt Raab, North Central

Chris Ricker, Marquette

Connor Rintamaki, Newberry

John Robinson, Sault Ste. Marie

Terrell Rowley, Escanaba

Alex Schlemm, Marquette

Trevor Simon, Marquette

Paul Sturos, Calumet

Marcus Sutherland, Lake Linden-Hubbell

McKabe Swanson, Manistique

Ben Tampas, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Lucas Tappy, Kingsford

Thomas Udd, Gogebic-Bessemer

Kaiden Zapolnik, Houghton

Red Team:

Brady Badker, Menominee Nethanial Barnes, Carney-Nadeau Aidan Bellisle, Menominee Bode Bonovetz, Negaunee Jaden Borseth, Ontonagon (E-TC) Brett Boudreau, Gladstone Cooper Conway, Menominee Troy Corrigan, Lake Linden-Hubbell George Edington, Pickford Canaan Elson, Stephenson Levi Fiorucci, Kingsford Zachary Frusti, Superior Central Logan Getzloff, Bark River-Harris Joe Gimbel, Menominee Colt Glasheen, North Dickinson John Hansen, Gladstone Justin Jurmu, Marquette Kip Kangas, Calumet Cam Kelly, Gladstone Brody Kopp, Kingsford Wyatt Kuhlman, Marquette Ryan LaPlaunt, Sault Ste. Marie Kade Lesperance, Menominee Trevor Lippens, Bark River-Harris Mason Lippold, Rapid River Dustin Lohfink, Marquette Jack Matrella, Gogebic-Bessemer Jestin Matusewic, Ironwood Lucas Maxon, Iron Mountain Desmond Mullen, Marquette Alex Naser, North Central John Nutkins, Newberry Austin Ridl, Marquette Damyn Smith, Rapid River Joey Smith, Rapid River EJ Suggitt, Rudyard Josh Sullivan, Pickford JR Tryan, Menominee Brody Waara, Menominee Jacob Wandahsega, Bark River-Harris Toby Wilcox, Kingsford