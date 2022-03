ISHPEMING, Mich. (WBUP) – Below are the teams competing in the first round of our Frenzy Student Section Tournament! You can vote once in each matchup and the winners will advance to the Sweet 16!

*Votes from this poll and our Twitter poll will be combined to determine who advances

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Round 1 (17) Baraga Vikings

(16) Negaunee Miners

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Round 1 (9) Lake Linden-Hubbell Lakes

(24) L'Anse Purple Hornets

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Round 1 (21) Norway Knights

(12) Pickford Panthers

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Round 1 (13) Gladstone Braves

(20) Rudyard Bulldogs

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Round 1 (19) Menominee Maroons

(14) Gwinn Modeltowners

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Round 1 (11) Iron Mountain Mountaineers

(22) North Central Jets

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Round 1 (23) Bark River-Harris Broncos

(10) Rapid River Rockets

Frenzy Student Section Tournament, Round 1 (15) Munising Mustangs

(18) Ironwood Red Devils

