2021-22 Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Teams & Award Winners Announced
Marquette, Mich. (WBUP) – The GNC has announced their boys basketball award winners and all-conference teams:
GNC Player of the Year: Aidan Bellisle, Menominee
GNC Defensive Player of the Year: Brady Badker, Menominee
GNC Coach of the Year: Sam Larson, Menominee
All-GNC First Team:
Colin Hudson, Escanaba, Senior
Cooper Conway, Menominee, Senior
Nic Nora, Kingsford, Junior
Jonas Bicik, Marquette, Senior
David Eberhard, Marquette, Senior
All-GNC Second Team:
Kaden Gibbs, Gladstone, Sophomore
Connor Smale, Escanaba, Senior
Jordan DeMay, Marquette, Senior
Brady Schultz, Menominee, Senior
Jared Hanson, Escanaba, Senior
All-GNC Special Mention:
Brody Kopp, Kingsford, Senior
Brody Waara, Menominee, Senior
Trevor Brown, Escanaba, Senior
Elliot Vitito, Gladstone, Sophomore
All-GNC Honorable Mention:
Michael Meneguzzo, Kingsford, Senior
Casey Bray, Escanaba, Junior
Justin Jurmu, Marquette, Senior
Caden Downey, Gladstone, Senior
2021-22 GNC Team Champions:
Varsity: Menominee (8-0)
JV: Marquette/Kingsford (6-2)
Freshman: Marquette (8-0)