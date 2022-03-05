2021-22 Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Teams & Award Winners Announced

19 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Marquette, Mich. (WBUP) – The GNC has announced their boys basketball award winners and all-conference teams:

 

GNC Player of the Year: Aidan Bellisle, Menominee

GNC Defensive Player of the Year: Brady Badker, Menominee

GNC Coach of the Year: Sam Larson, Menominee

 

All-GNC First Team:

Colin Hudson, Escanaba, Senior

Cooper Conway, Menominee, Senior

Nic Nora, Kingsford, Junior

Jonas Bicik, Marquette, Senior

David Eberhard, Marquette, Senior

 

All-GNC Second Team:

Kaden Gibbs, Gladstone, Sophomore

Connor Smale, Escanaba, Senior

Jordan DeMay, Marquette, Senior

Brady Schultz, Menominee, Senior

Jared Hanson, Escanaba, Senior

 

All-GNC Special Mention:

Brody Kopp, Kingsford, Senior

Brody Waara, Menominee, Senior

Trevor Brown, Escanaba, Senior

Elliot Vitito, Gladstone, Sophomore

 

All-GNC Honorable Mention:

Michael Meneguzzo, Kingsford, Senior

Casey Bray, Escanaba, Junior

Justin Jurmu, Marquette, Senior

Caden Downey, Gladstone, Senior

 

2021-22 GNC Team Champions:

Varsity:  Menominee (8-0)

JV:  Marquette/Kingsford (6-2)

Freshman:  Marquette (8-0)

