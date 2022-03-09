Great Lakes Recovery Center Announces Parent Support To U.P.

2 hours ago Adriana Montes

The Great Lakes Recovery Center announced Monday a partnership with The Youth Mental Health Project to help and provide support to families who are struggling with mental health issues.

The Partnership is working with community organizations and resources to ensure that parents and teenagers can seek help without fear of stigma and receive immediate access to care across the Upper Peninsula.

GLRC Foundation Coordinator Amy Poirier, says “one in five students have a diagnosed mental health disorder.”

The support network will allow parents to connect with other parents who share the same concerns through a once-a-month call-led by the program.

The program is confidential and of no cost.

For more information visit www.supportgroupcentral.com/ymhp.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Man charged in Boy Scouts of America case

12 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

American Pickers Seeks Michigan Antique collectors

2 hours ago Max Labeaud

Man Bikes Across America to Support Hong Kong Protests

2 hours ago Adriana Montes

USPS overhaul passes Senate

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Portage Lake District Library Hosting Seed Swap Event this Friday

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Commercial Trucking Weight Limits Start Next Week

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Man charged in Boy Scouts of America case

12 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

American Pickers Seeks Michigan Antique collectors

2 hours ago Max Labeaud

Man Bikes Across America to Support Hong Kong Protests

2 hours ago Adriana Montes

USPS overhaul passes Senate

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Great Lakes Recovery Center Announces Parent Support To U.P.

2 hours ago Adriana Montes