Great Lakes Recovery Center Announces Parent Support To U.P.

The Great Lakes Recovery Center announced Monday a partnership with The Youth Mental Health Project to help and provide support to families who are struggling with mental health issues.

The Partnership is working with community organizations and resources to ensure that parents and teenagers can seek help without fear of stigma and receive immediate access to care across the Upper Peninsula.

GLRC Foundation Coordinator Amy Poirier, says “one in five students have a diagnosed mental health disorder.”

The support network will allow parents to connect with other parents who share the same concerns through a once-a-month call-led by the program.

The program is confidential and of no cost.

For more information visit www.supportgroupcentral.com/ymhp.