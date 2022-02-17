Players selected for 2022 U.P. Football All-Star Game
Upper Peninsula (WBUP) – Listed below are the all the players (11-man & 8-man) that will be participating in this year’s U.P. Football All-Star game:
Logan Getzloff, Bark River-Harris
Trevor Lippens, Bark River-Harris
Jacob Wandahsega, Bark River-Harris
Lenny Bjorn, Calumet
Kip Kangas, Calumet
Carter Kilpela, Calumet
Dryden Nelson, Calumet
Paul Sturos, Calumet
Nethanial Barnes, Carney-Nadeau
Drew French, Engadine
Terrell Rowley, Escanaba
Timmy Bendick, Forest Park
Tim McKissack, Forest Park
Brett Boudreau, Gladstone
John Hansen, Gladstone
Hunter Potier, Gladstone
Jack Matrella, Gogebic
Thomas Udd, Gogebic-Bessemer
Levi Dupras, Gwinn
Kevin Noble, Gwinn
Carl Peterson, Gwinn
Chance Bridgers, Hancock
Kade Farrell, Houghton
Kaiden Zapolnik, Houghton
Lucas Maxon, Iron Mountain
Jestin Matusewic, Ironwood
Dawson Delongchamp, Ishpeming
Levi Fiorucci, Kingsford
Brody Kopp, Kingsford
Lucas Tappy, Kingsford
Toby Wilcox, Kingsford
Troy Corrigan, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Marcus Sutherland, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Ben Tampas, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Dysean Allen, L’Anse
Eli Ostermeyer, L’Anse
JT Mackie, Manistique
McKabe Swanson, Manistique
Owen Beauchamp, Marquette
David Eberhard, Marquette
Justin Jurmu, Marquette
Wyatt Kuhlman, Marquette
Dustin Lohfink, Marquette
Desmond Mullen, Marquette
Chris Ricker, Marquette
Austin Ridl, Marquette
Trevor Simon, Marquette
Brady Badker, Menominee
Aidan Bellisle, Menominee
Cooper Conway, Menominee
Joe Gimbel, Menominee
Kade Lesperance, Menominee
JR Tryan, Menominee
Brody Waara, Menominee
Jesse Duran, Munising
Brenten Belanger, Negaunee
Bode Bonovetz, Negaunee
Eric Edwards, Newberry
John Nutkins, Newberry
Connor Rintamaki, Newberry
Alex Naser, North Central
Lane Nehring, North Central
Wyatt Raab, North Central
Colt Glasheen, North Dickinson
Chase Carlson, Norway
Eric Abramson, Ontonagon
Jaden Borseth, Ontonagon
George Edington, Pickford
Josh Sullivan, Pickford
Mason Lippold, Rapid River
Damyn Smith, Rapid River
Joey Smith, Rapid River
EJ Suggitt, Rudyard
Jakob Davie, Sault
Ryan LaPlaunt, Sault
John Robinson, Sault
Canaan Elson, Stephenson
Niko Gibellina, Stephenson
Zachary Frusti, Superior Central
Zach Beckman, Westwood
Marcus Boase, Westwood
Zach Carlson, Westwood
Gavin Dawson, Westwood
Victavian Hanson, Westwood
Spencer Harvala, Westwood
Luke Olson, Westwood