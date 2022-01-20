NMU Hockey Game Against Michigan Tech Moved to Sunday

16 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Courtesy: Northern Michigan University Athletics

Courtesy: NMU Wildcats

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Department of Athletics has announced that the home Hockey game against Michigan Tech scheduled for this Friday (Jan. 21) has been rescheduled for Sunday (Jan. 23) at 6:00 p.m. pursuant to health and safety guidelines.

The Wildcats and Huskies will play in Houghton on Saturday (Jan. 22) at 6:07 p.m. as originally scheduled. The teams will now wrap up the home-and-home series in Marquette on Sunday (Jan. 23) at 6:00 p.m. from the Berry Events Center.

Sunday’s television broadcast has also been moved to FOX-UP and will be aired across the Upper Peninsula.

All tickets purchased for Friday, Jan. 21 will transfer to Sunday, Jan. 23. Requests to receive a refund will be honored up to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. Email refund requests to tickets@nmu.edu, in person during business hours, or by calling 906-227-1032.

