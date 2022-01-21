Two Marquette residents arrested on drug charges

DELTA COUNTY – Two Marquette residents were arrested on drug charges Thursday.

A 29-year old man and a 29-year old woman were arrested following a traffic stop in Delta county.

Police found about 110-grams of crystal methamphetamine in the car.

UPSET said it got information that two people had been bringing in large amounts of the drug into the area from Wisconsin over the last month.

Both were lodged at the Marquette County Jail on charges of delivery of crystal meth.