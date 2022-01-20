NMU SEEKS INPUT ON PRESIDENT’S JOB DESCRIPTION

MARQUETTE – Northern Michigan University faculty, staff and students, and the broader community, are invited to provide input at virtual listening sessions hosted by the NMU presidential search advisory committee and Parker Executive Search, as they develop a position description for NMU’s next president. Six sessions are scheduled Jan. 26-28. All will be held in a Zoom webinar format, with the ability to view and type comments or questions for onscreen panelists.

The schedule follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 26: Faculty session at 3 p.m. and a community session at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27: Open session at 9 a.m., staff at noon and students at 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28: Open session at noon.

“It is a priority of the NMU Board of Trustees that the campus community have input in the decisions being made in our national search for a new president,” said NMU Board Chair Steve Young. “These listening sessions are designed to encourage everyone to participate and share their thoughts. We are making it as easy and convenient as possible for people to attend one of these sessions. The feedback provided will allow us to move forward on the position description to attract great candidates to NMU.”

To register for a session and obtain the Zoom link, visit NMU.edu/presidentialsearch.

Those unable to attend one of the listening sessions are invited to share feedback through psac@nmu.edu