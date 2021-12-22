Who Should Be Our Frenzy Teams of the Month

9 hours ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Below are the boys and girls team nominated for Frenzy Team of the Month for December:

 

Boys Team Nominees:

North Central: 4-0, 70.5 points per game, 39.75 points allowed per game

Escanaba Eskymos: 4-1 (all games on the road), 64.8 points per game, 54 points allowed per game

Ewen-Trout Creek: 4-0, 69.75 points per game, 43.5 points allowed pre game

 

Who is the Boys Frenzy Team of the Month?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

 

 

Girls Team Nominees:

Baraga Vikings: 6-0, 53.8 points per game, 25.6 points allowed per game

Calumet Copper Kings: 3-0, 63.3 points per game, 46 points allowed per game

Houghton Gremlins: 5-0, 68.6 points per game, 44.2 points allowed per game

 

Who is the Girls Frenzy Team of the Month?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

 

Polls close on December 31st and the votes will be tallied from the website and on Twitter

More Stories

De Marchi named First Team Academic All-American

5 days ago David Cesefske

Two Wildcats Named To Women’s Soccer All-Region Teams

1 week ago David Cesefske

Hayden Huttula named AFCA First Team All-America

2 weeks ago David Cesefske

De Marchi and Jonynas named AVCA All-Americans

2 weeks ago David Cesefske

MHFSCA Announces All Region Teams for 11-Man & 8-Man

1 month ago Connor Sturgill

UPSSA announces 2021 All-U.P. 8-Man teams

1 month ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Winter Laser Light Display In Marquette

2 hours ago Tone Drew

Who Should Be Our Frenzy Teams of the Month

9 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Community Solar is Paying Off for L’Anse and Legislation in Lansing Could Expand Similar Projects in the State

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

City of Escanaba seeks attorney

13 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Snowmobiling In The Keweenaw

1 day ago Tone Drew