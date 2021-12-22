Who Should Be Our Frenzy Teams of the Month

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Below are the boys and girls team nominated for Frenzy Team of the Month for December:

Boys Team Nominees:

North Central: 4-0, 70.5 points per game, 39.75 points allowed per game

Escanaba Eskymos: 4-1 (all games on the road), 64.8 points per game, 54 points allowed per game

Ewen-Trout Creek: 4-0, 69.75 points per game, 43.5 points allowed pre game

Girls Team Nominees:

Baraga Vikings: 6-0, 53.8 points per game, 25.6 points allowed per game

Calumet Copper Kings: 3-0, 63.3 points per game, 46 points allowed per game

Houghton Gremlins: 5-0, 68.6 points per game, 44.2 points allowed per game

Polls close on December 31st and the votes will be tallied from the website and on Twitter