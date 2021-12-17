De Marchi named First Team Academic All-American

COURTESY OF MTU ATHLETICS

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior Laura De Marchi has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Division II volleyball first team for the second straight season. De Marchi is a setter from Milan, Italy, and holds a 3.79 grade-point average in biomedical engineering and electrical engineering. She is the fourth Michigan Tech volleyball player to be named an Academic All-American and the second to be named to the first team.

De Marchi was named an AVCA First Team All-American and the AVCA Midwest Region Player of the Year. The fifth-year senior was honored on the AVCA All-Midwest Region Team for the third time in her career was also named the GLIAC Setter of the Year and to the All-GLIAC First Team for the fifth straight season.

De Marchi is Michigan Tech’s all-time leader in career assists with 5,532. Her 11.75 assists per set for her career is tops in program history and she also ranks seventh in Tech history with 1,390 digs.

De Marchi averaged 11.39 assists per set to lead the GLIAC and rank seventh in the nation. She tallied 1,219 assists this season, 325 digs (3.04 d/s), 87 kills, 52 blocks, and 31 service aces. She had 14 double-doubles and hit the 50-assist plateau nine times and the 20-dig mark twice.

Tech finished the 2021 season with a 25-7 overall record. The Huskies won the GLIAC Regular Season Championship for the second straight season and third time in program history. They went to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Midwest Regional Semifinal for the fifth time in school history. The senior class won 103 matches during their time in the Black and Gold, including two in the NCAA Tournament.

Other Huskies honored in the past are Rachel Pohlod (second team) in 2016, Sarah Ahnen (first team) in 2002-03, and Kristan Schuster (second team) in 1995.

The Division II Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2021-22 Division II Academic All-America® teams program.