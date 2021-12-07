De Marchi and Jonynas named AVCA All-Americans

COURTESY OF MTU

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Michigan Tech volleyball seniors Laura De Marchi and Anna Jonynas were named American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Americans on Tuesday (Dec. 7). De Marchi was named to the First Team and Jonynas was honored on the Second Team.

Laura De Marchi was named an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention in 2018 and 2019. She was named the AVCA Midwest Region Player of the Year this fall and to the AVCA All-Midwest Region Team for the third time in her career. De Marchi is also the GLIAC Setter of the Year and on the All-GLIAC First Team for the fifth straight season.

De Marchi averaged 11.39 assists per set to lead the GLIAC and rank seventh in the nation. The Milan, Italy native tallied 1,219 assists this season, 325 digs (3.04 d/s), 87 kills, 52 blocks, and 31 service aces. De Marchi is Michigan Tech’s all-time leader in career assists with 5,532. Her 11.75 assists per set for her career is tops in program history and she also ranks seventh in Tech history with 1,390 digs. She had 14 double-doubles and hit the 50-assist plateau nine times and the 20-dig mark twice.

Anna Jonynas was named to the AVCA All-Midwest Region Team and was honored as the GLIAC Volleyball Player of the Year. She was also named to the All-GLIAC First Team for the second straight season and earned AVCA National Player of the Week Honors on October 5.

Jonynas ranked second in the GLIAC in kills per set (4.07) which was 16th in the nation. She was also second in the GLIAC in service aces (48), 10th in digs per set (3.3), and 15th in hitting percentage (.261). Jonynas appeared in all 32 matches and tallied 16 double-doubles. She tallied double-digit kills 26 times with a career-high 25 kills versus Grand Valley State where she added 15 digs while hitting .302. Jonynas is one of only two Huskies in program history with 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs. She ranks third in program history with 1,718 digs and sixth with 1,261 kills.

Tech finished the 2021 season with a 25-7 overall record. The Huskies won the GLIAC Regular Season Championship and went to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament. The senior class won 103 matches during their time in the Black and Gold, including two in the NCAA Tournament.