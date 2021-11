MHFSCA Announces All Region Teams for 11-Man & 8-Man

Millington, Mich. (WBUP) – Listed below are the UP athletes that made the All-Region team for both 11-man and 8-man football:

11-Man Football:

Division 3 (Region 1)

Austin Ridl, Quarterback , Marquette

Division 5 (Region 1)

Lucas Tappy, Offensive Line, Kingsford

Zach Person, Wide Receiver, Kingsford

Brody Kopp, Defensive Back, Kingsford

Diego Przeslakowski, Specialist, Kingsford

Division 6 (Region 1)

Bode Bonovetz, Offensive Line, Negaunee

Copper Conway, Tight End, Menominee

Philip Nelson, Wide Receiver, Negaunee

Dryden Nelson, Running Back, Calumet

Aidan Bellisle, Quarterback, Menominee

Gerald Johnson, Quarterback, Negaunee

Hunter Potier, Defensive Line, Gladstone

Lenny Bjorn, Defensive Line, Calumet

Alan Bjorn, Linebacker, Calumet

Tom Erkkila, Specialist, Calumet

Division 7 (Region 1)

Gavin Dawson, Offensive Line, Westwood

Zach Carlson, Running Back, Westwood

Spencer Harvala, Defensive Line, Westwood

Luke Olson, Linebacker, Westwood

Division 8 (Region 1)

Lucas Maxon, Offensive Line, Iron Mountain

Michael Talerico, Defensive Line, Iron Mountain

Hunter Fortner, Linebacker, Iron Mountain

Trevor Lippens, Defensive Back, Bark River-Harris

8-Man Football:

Division 1 (Region 1)

George Edington, Offensive Line, Pickford

EJ Suggitt, Quarterback, Rudyard

Josiah Peramaki, Running Back, Munising

Josh Sullivan, Running Back, Pickford

Brayden Altoft, Defensive Line, Pickford

Jacob Mattson, Linebacker, Munising

John Nutkins, Linebacker, Newberry

Tate Besteman, Defensive Back, Rudyard

Division 2 (Region 1)

Timmy Bendick, Offensive Line, Forest Park

Kirby Koskela, Offensive Line, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Troy Corrigan, Offensive Line, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Drew French, Offensive Line, Engadine

Carter Johnson, Wide Receiver/End, Rapid River

Marcus Sutherland, Wide Receiver/End, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Sam McKissack, Running Back, Forest Park

Zach Frusti, Running back, Superior Central

Ben Tampas, Running Back, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Damyn Smith, Defensive Line, Rapid River

Joey Smith, Defensive Line, Rapid River

James Milkey, Linebacker, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Sam Roberts, Defensive Back, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Lucas Swetich, Defensive Back, Superior Central