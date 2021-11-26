Two killed in 3- vehicle crash in Escanaba

1 hour ago Lisa Bowers

Escanaba – Two people died and seven others were injured in a 3 vehicle crash in Escanaba on Thursday.

The crash occurred on the 1600 block of Lincoln Road at about 5:49 p.m..

According to Escanaba Public Safety, traffic was rerouted for about 4 hours.

The Michigan State Police reconstructed the accident scene. Police are still looking into the cause of the crash.

No names have been released at this time.

Delta County Central Dispatch, the Michigan State Police, Delta County Sheriff’s Department Rampart EMS, Guardian Flight, Ford River Fire Department, Escanaba Township Fire Department, Delta County Victim Services Unit, the Delta County Road Commission and Genes Towing all assisted at the scene.

