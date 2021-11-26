Ahmeek Fire and Superior Search and Rescue are Looking for Your Help Next Tuesday

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. In less than a week Portage Health Foundation holds the biggest day of giving in the Copper Country… Giving Tuesday. Today we are talking with Superior Search and Rescue’s President Darian Reed. SSAR is extremely dedicated to finding people who get lost in the Upper Peninsula, and PHF has been a large part of that.

The Ahmeek Fire Department will also join in of the fun next Tuesday. Grant Coordinator Michael DeFina says that the department is so close to reaching their goal for new equipment and Giving Tuesday will hopefully be the final push they need.

Giving Tuesday with the Portage Health Foundation is November 30th. And you can mail your donation to the 5th floor of 400 Quincy Street. Or you can donate online at phfgive.org/giving-tuesday. All the shopping deals start tomorrow, but don’t forget to save a little for these incredible organizations with Giving Tuesday.