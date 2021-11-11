NMU Board of Trustees to consider faculty contract

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

The Northern Michigan University faculty contract is now in the hands of the NMU Board of Trustees.

The board will consider the agreement during a special meeting tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

The NMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors voted 197 to 30 to ratify its contract on Monday.

The faculty’s previous contract expired on July 1st.  Negotiations began in March if this year.

The board will also consider a proposed contract with NMU’s food service and customer service employees.

The public can live-stream the meeting on YouTube at: https://bit.ly/nmuavstreaming.

