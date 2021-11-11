Florence: The Pet of the Week

35 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Meet Florence

Florence is a 6-year-old, gray and white feline.

She was a surrender and may need a second to warm up to you.

But trust me, when she does, she won’t be leaving your side or lap

Florence loves to be pet and just lounge around and relax.

She would do best in a nice calm home.

Florence is good with dogs and children but not other cats.

She is spayed and front declawed.

If you’re interested in adopting Florence you can contact the Almost Home Animal Shelter at 906-744-1005.

 

Tags: , ,

More Stories

NMU Board of Trustees to consider faculty contract

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

ABC-10 UP COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: ROOM AT THE INN

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

UPAWS To Hold Free Adoption Event

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

Local Leaders Unhappy with Controversial House Bill 4722

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Winter Driving Safety Tips

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

Hunting Safety Tips Ahead of Opening Day

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Florence: The Pet of the Week

35 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

NMU Board of Trustees to consider faculty contract

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Volleyball All-Region Team Announced

21 hours ago Connor Sturgill

ABC-10 UP COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: ROOM AT THE INN

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

UPAWS To Hold Free Adoption Event

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba