Florence: The Pet of the Week

Meet Florence

Florence is a 6-year-old, gray and white feline.

She was a surrender and may need a second to warm up to you.

But trust me, when she does, she won’t be leaving your side or lap

Florence loves to be pet and just lounge around and relax.

She would do best in a nice calm home.

Florence is good with dogs and children but not other cats.

She is spayed and front declawed.

If you’re interested in adopting Florence you can contact the Almost Home Animal Shelter at 906-744-1005.