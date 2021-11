Volleyball All-Region Team Announced

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WBUP) – Listed below are the athletes named to the All-Region Team and award winners:

Coach of the Year: Kate Bonacorsi, Calume

Subvarsity Coach of the Year: Lori Cevigney, Iron Mountain

All-Region Team:

Setter (3):

Katelyn Dunleavy, Marquette, Senior

Maddy Kreider, Kingsford, Freshman

Summer Dudo, Negaunee, Senior

Outside Hitter (6):

Roxy Nelson, Marquette, Senior

Seiler Hruska, Marquette, Senior

Talia Wallis, Kingsford, Senior

Grace Roberts, Kingsford, Senior

Helen Beiring, Calumet, Junior

Marybeth Halonen, Calumet, Junior

Middle Hitter (7):

Maria Millado, Marquette, Senior

Abby Terrian, Kingsford, Senior

Natalie Bell, Negaunee, Senior

Raquel Carlson, Negaunee, Senior

Lizzie Torola, Calumet, Senior

Ila Goulette, Calumet, Senior

Annslee Runsat, Iron Mountain, Senior

Libero (3):

Emma Andrews, Kingsford, Senior

Josephine Thomson, Negaunee, Senior

Jana Loukus, Calumet, Senior