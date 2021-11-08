Week 11: Frenzy Player of the Week

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WBUP) – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 11 of the high school football season!

The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday, November 11th at 9am.

Dryden Nelson (RB,Calumet): 17 carries, 296 yards, 3 TDs, 17.4 yards per carry

Luke Gorzinski (QB, North Central): 4-7, 69 passing yards, 3 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD

Zach Carlson (RB, Westwood): 30 carries, 169 yards, 2 TDs, 5.6 yards per carry

Reminder polls close at 9AM November 11th and votes will be combined from this poll and on Twitter.