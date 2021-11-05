GNC Volleyball All-Conference Awards

2 hours ago David Cesefske

Marquette's Maria Millado, center, and teammates Elise Heide, left, and Emilee Gooch react to a kill late in the second set against Gwinn at Marquette Senior High School in a high school volleyball match played Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Photo courtesy Daryl T. Jarvinen)

GNC All-Conference Awards
Player of the Year 
Maria Millado (MB #6) Marquette
Defensive Player of the Year
Emma Andrews (#9 Libero) Kingsford
Coach of the Year
Ann Crandell-Williams
First Team 
Seiler Hruska (OH #11) Marquette
Roxy Nelson (OH #10) Marquette
Kaitlyn Dunleavy (S #4) Marquette
Bailey Barron (#1 LB-OH) EHS
Katelyn Stalboerger (MB #23) EHS
Madelynn Kreider (#12 S/RH) Kingsford
Abby Terrian (#10 MH) Kingsford
Second Team
Arlie Kulbieda (RS #3) Marquette
Mari Bink (S #5) EHS
Makaela Mott (S-M-OH #17) EHS
Talia Wallis (#4 OH) Kingsford
Grace Roberts (#11 OH) Kingsford
Alissa Sanville (S/OH #1) Gladstone
Piper Monroe (M #7) Menominee
Jaelyn Van Beek (S/RH #3) Menominee
Honorable Mention 
Grayson Lamarche (M #22) EHS
Jadyn Bovin (Lib #2) Gladstone
Kenzingtin Pepin (OH #12) Gladstone
Laura Magrane (OH #14) Menominee
Kayla Drifka (S/OH #1) Menominee
Varsity Champions:
Marquette (8-0)
Junior Varsity Champions:
Marquette (7-1) & Escanaba
(7-1)
Freshman Champions:
Kingsford (8-0)

