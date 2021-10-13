Four Car Accident Sends Two to Hospital

5 seconds ago Thomas Fournier

A four car accident in Baraga County on Tuesday sent two people to the hospital. Michigan State Troopers responded to the incident at 1:15 pm, just north of Berry Road in Spurr Township. The accident occurred when the driver of a tan GMC Envoy was distracted and failed to see traffic slowing down for construction. The Envoy slammed into the back of a black Chevy Cruise, that then rear-ended a blue Buick Verano. The Verano was pushed into a mid-size truck that had left the scene before officers arrived. The driver and passenger in the Chevy Cruise were taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. MSP does not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor, and all vehicle occupants involved were wearing seat belts. Troopers were assisted by Baraga County Sheriff, and Covington Fire. Anttila’s Towing removed the vehicles from the scene.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Meth Cases Increase in Marquette County

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

Copper Country Hockey’s Influence on Notre Dame University

1 hour ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton and Hancock Named International Cities of Peace

24 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Submits New Voting District Maps After Weeks of Thought

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Project Keep Kids Warm begins 12th annual clothing drive

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Governor Whitmer Awards $1 Million To Local Police Agencies; Includes Two U.P. Cities

2 days ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Four Car Accident Sends Two to Hospital

5 seconds ago Thomas Fournier

Meth Cases Increase in Marquette County

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

Copper Country Hockey’s Influence on Notre Dame University

1 hour ago Thomas Fournier

Maroons join Jets atop UPSAA week 5 poll rankings

21 hours ago David Cesefske

Houghton and Hancock Named International Cities of Peace

24 hours ago Thomas Fournier