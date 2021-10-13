Essay Contest Submissions Due Friday For U.P. High School Seniors

Upper Peninsula high school seniors planning to enroll at a college or university next fall, have the chance to win a contest and a cash prize.

The Northern Michigan University Center for Rural Health and the Michigan Center for Rural Health want high schoolers to weigh in on rural medical care.

The contest will result in three contestants each in the eastern, central and western u.p. winning a prize.

The topic of the essay is: “As a resident of Michigan’s U.P., what are some ways that EMS agencies and communities could interact to build and strengthen relationships that might further enhance the recruitment, retention and overall success of EMS personnel and agencies in the U.P.?”

First place winners will win $500, second place $250 and $100 for third place.

The last day to enter the contest is this Friday.

Winners will be notified during the second week of November and will have their essays published in the students hometown newspaper.

Visit the link below to enter:

