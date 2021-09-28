Redmen, Jets stay at No. 1 in week 3 of UPSSA poll rankings

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Atop the polls this week a team who has held strong in consecutive rankings at number one, the Marquette Redmen coming off another convincing win over the Gladstone Braves. At number two the Flivers stay put excelling on both sides of the ball only surrendering seven points. At three the Sault St. Marie Blue Devils move up a spot this week. At four another team on the climb as the Patriots won big without their star Zach Carlson but didn’t skip a beat as Jerzee Karki had 252 yards with 4 scores, and at five another new team in the mix, as the Negaunee Miners led by Gerald Johnson under center, Easton Palomaki in the backfield and Phillip Nelson out wide.

In the eight man rankings the Jets stay at one with a dominating 72–0 win on friday. Forest Park leaps Pickford for the number two slot with a slim 30–28 win over Norway with their forfeit loss the Panthers slide to three. At fo the Gladiators of Ontonagon move up a spot with their forfeit win and at five the Newberry Indians fresh off their 34–28 win over the Bulldogs.

ELEVEN PLAYER

Marquette (5) 4-1 25 Kingsford 4-1 19 Sault Ste. Marie 4-1 14 Westwood 4-1 8 Negaunee 4-1 5 Menominee 3-2 3 Calumet 3-2 1 EIGHT PLAYER North Central (5) 5-0 25 Forest Park 5-0 18 Pickford 4-1 14 Ontonagon 4-1 12 Newberry 4-1 5 KEY GAMES THIS WEEK – IM at Calumet; SSM at Grayling; Clare at Marquette (recently added); Norway at Ontonagon (at E-TC); and Rudyard at Munising