Redmen, Jets stay at No. 1 in week 3 of UPSSA poll rankings

5 hours ago David Cesefske

 

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Atop the polls this week a team who has held strong in consecutive rankings at number one, the Marquette Redmen coming off another convincing win over the Gladstone Braves. At number two the Flivers stay put excelling on both sides of the ball only surrendering seven points. At three the Sault St. Marie Blue Devils move up a spot this week. At four another team on the climb as the Patriots won big without their star Zach Carlson but didn’t skip a beat as Jerzee Karki had 252 yards with 4 scores, and at five another new team in the mix, as the Negaunee Miners led by Gerald Johnson under center, Easton Palomaki in the backfield and Phillip Nelson out wide.

In the eight man rankings the Jets stay at one with a dominating 72–0 win on friday. Forest Park leaps Pickford for the number two slot with a slim 30–28 win over Norway with their forfeit loss the Panthers slide to three. At fo the Gladiators of Ontonagon move up a spot with their forfeit win and at five the Newberry Indians fresh off their 34–28 win over the Bulldogs.

 

ELEVEN PLAYER
  1.  Marquette     (5)   4-1   25
  2.  Kingsford                4-1   19
  3.  Sault Ste. Marie    4-1   14
  4.  Westwood             4-1    8
  5.  Negaunee              4-1    5
  6.  Menominee          3-2    3
  7.  Calumet                 3-2    1
EIGHT PLAYER
  1. North Central  (5)  5-0   25
  2. Forest Park             5-0   18
  3.  Pickford                  4-1   14
  4.  Ontonagon            4-1   12
  5.  Newberry              4-1     5

 

KEY GAMES THIS WEEK – IM at Calumet; SSM at Grayling; Clare at Marquette (recently added); Norway at Ontonagon (at E-TC); and Rudyard at Munising

More Stories

Packers roll past 49ers on Crosby Clutch field goal

1 day ago David Cesefske

Lions lose in record breaking fashion to Tucker, Ravens

1 day ago David Cesefske

Frank Hamilla Inducted Into NMU Sports Hall of Fame

1 day ago Connor Sturgill

Week 5: Frenzy Player of the Week

1 day ago Connor Sturgill

Redmen take over top spot in latest UPSSA football rankings

1 week ago David Cesefske

Week 4: Frenzy Player of the Week

1 week ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

U.P. communities receive funding for water infrastructure

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

NMU faculty vote down tentative contract

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

18th Annual City of Ironwood Fall Clean–up Day To Be Held This Weekend

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Kitty Kasas Come To UPAWS

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Redmen, Jets stay at No. 1 in week 3 of UPSSA poll rankings

5 hours ago David Cesefske