Halonen of Women’s Soccer Earns First GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week Honor of Season

6 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Courtesy: Northern Michigan Wildcats

BAY CITY, Mich. – Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer senior midfielder Caroline Halonen did not waste any time in collecting more hardware as she has been named the first Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Offensive Player of the Week of the 2021 season, the conference announced Monday.

In a 3-0 win over St. Cloud State University on Thursday, Halonen notched a goal for the Wildcats. The Hartland, Mich. native had another excellent performance on Saturday when she scored two goals and dished out two assists in a 5-1 rout of visiting University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Halonen is currently third in program history in multiple-assist matches (3), tied for fourth in assists (14), fifth in career assists (12) and in career points (64), tied for fifth in game-winning goals with (5), sixth in career goals (25), tied for sixth in career game-winning goals (6), and is ninth in career goals (20).

The GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week honor is the first such award for the Wildcats this season.

NMU returns to the field Friday, Sept. 10 for a road match at Winona State University. The match is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

