Week 2: Frenzy Player of the Week

8 hours ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 2 of the high school football season! The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday September 9th at 9am.

 

Philip Nelson (WR, Negaunee): 4 catches, 200 yards, 2 TDs; Only Miners receiver to have a catch

Zach Carlson (RB, Westwood): 245 total yards of offense, 3 total TDs

Aidan Bellisle (ATH, Menominee): 25 carries, 158 yards, 2 TDs, 50 yards passing 1 TD, 47 receiving yards, 1 TD

 

Who is the Frenzy Player of the Week?

  • Aidan Bellisle (ATH, Menominee) (54%, 45 Votes)
  • Zach Carlson (RB, Westwood) (27%, 23 Votes)
  • Philip Nelson (WR, Negaunee) (19%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 84

Loading ... Loading ...

 

Reminder polls close at 9 am September 9th and votes will be combined from this poll and on Twitter.

More Stories

Silver Sampler Open House previews outdoor recreation program

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Great Lakes communities will see benefits from new grant funds

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Tonneau cover stolen from dealership

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Barko Hydraulics To Hold Loader Contest In Escanaba

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan State Police To Hold Recruiting Event This Weekend

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Negaunee’s Phillip Nelson Credits Success To Team Chemistry

7 hours ago David Cesefske

You may have missed

Silver Sampler Open House previews outdoor recreation program

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Great Lakes communities will see benefits from new grant funds

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Tonneau cover stolen from dealership

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

Barko Hydraulics To Hold Loader Contest In Escanaba

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan State Police To Hold Recruiting Event This Weekend

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba