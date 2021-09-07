Week 2: Frenzy Player of the Week

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 2 of the high school football season! The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday September 9th at 9am.

Philip Nelson (WR, Negaunee): 4 catches, 200 yards, 2 TDs; Only Miners receiver to have a catch

Zach Carlson (RB, Westwood): 245 total yards of offense, 3 total TDs

Aidan Bellisle (ATH, Menominee): 25 carries, 158 yards, 2 TDs, 50 yards passing 1 TD, 47 receiving yards, 1 TD

Who is the Frenzy Player of the Week? Aidan Bellisle (ATH, Menominee) (54%, 45 Votes)

Zach Carlson (RB, Westwood) (27%, 23 Votes)

Philip Nelson (WR, Negaunee) (19%, 16 Votes) Total Voters: 84

Loading ... Loading ...

Reminder polls close at 9 am September 9th and votes will be combined from this poll and on Twitter.