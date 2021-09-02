Tips on how to bear-proof your campsite
|The Labor Day weekend is an excellent time to squeeze in an end-of-summer camping trip before kids head back to school and the bustling fall begins.
“While packing for your trip, consider adding a few items to make sure your campsite doesn’t accidently attract bears or other curious wildlife,” said Rachel Leightner, wildlife outreach coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division.
Here are a few items to add to your campsite to prevent critters from crashing your weekend:
“Wildlife may wander through your campsite. But if food is prepared and stored properly and utensils and spills are cleaned, they should continue through,” said Leightner.
Never intentionally feed a bear or other wildlife. It’s in the best interest of both people and wildlife to not come in contact. For more tips on preventing encounters with wildlife while camping, visit Michigan.gov/Wildlife.
- Bear_campsite: Airtight containers and storage bags, cleaning supplies and trash bags can help keep your campsite tidy and minimize encounters with wildlife.