Police seek driver of submerged vehicle

19 hours ago Lisa Bowers

The driver of a vehicle submerged in the Net River near Amasa is missing. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area near the Snake Rapids boat launch on Sunday. Police found and removed the vehicle from the river.

But the driver could not be located.

Authorities searched the area including local cabins, but were unable to make contact with the driver.

They continued the search on Monday using the Marquette County Sheriff’s office drone, but could not find the person believed to have been driving the vehicle.

No names have been released.

The Iron County Sheriff will release information when it becomes available.

Iron County Search and Rescue and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources also helped with the search.

