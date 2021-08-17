Missing 4-year old in Garfield Township

21 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Madison Yale

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 4 year old girl in the area of Krause Rd and Werner in Garfield Twp. Madison Yale was last seen playing in her front yard Monday evening and is believed to have wandered into the woods. She is presumed to be lost in the woods. The search is continued through the night with additional volunteer search parties being planned for the morning.

Police say the child is autistic and non-verbal and will not respond to her name. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 3-feet-six inches tall. She weighs about 42 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue dress and no shoes.

Call (906)495-3312 with any information on the case.

More Stories

MDOT offers public comment on Ishpeming construction project

7 hours ago Marta Berglund

Cliff fall kills Pelkie man

10 hours ago Marta Berglund

Iron Mountain VA Wins National Best in Overall Experience Award

11 hours ago Roy Buck

Missing 4-year old in Garfield Township Found

11 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Police seek driver of submerged vehicle

19 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Arrests made in sex trafficking operation

1 day ago Marta Berglund

You may have missed

Season Kickoff: Munising Mustangs

5 hours ago Connor Sturgill

MDOT offers public comment on Ishpeming construction project

7 hours ago Marta Berglund

Cliff fall kills Pelkie man

10 hours ago Marta Berglund

Marquette County’s Hayride is Sneaking Upon Us and More Volunteers are Needed

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Gov. Whitmer Announces More than $2.5 Million Available to Help Michigan Businesses

11 hours ago Roy Buck