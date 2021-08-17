Missing 4-year old in Garfield Township

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 4 year old girl in the area of Krause Rd and Werner in Garfield Twp. Madison Yale was last seen playing in her front yard Monday evening and is believed to have wandered into the woods. She is presumed to be lost in the woods. The search is continued through the night with additional volunteer search parties being planned for the morning.

Police say the child is autistic and non-verbal and will not respond to her name. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 3-feet-six inches tall. She weighs about 42 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue dress and no shoes.

Call (906)495-3312 with any information on the case.