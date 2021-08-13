UP Spotlight: Seiler Hruska

Marquette, Mich. – Marquette senior volleyball player Seiler Hruska has always been around volleyball since she was practically born.

Hruska has volleyball in her DNA.

“The sport of volleyball has meant to me, pretty much everything. It’s always been in my life” said Seiler Hruska “It started with being in my mom’s life, because she played and she coached, and she passed it on to me. So it’s been with me ever since I was little. As I have gotten older it has gotten more competitive which I really love, I love the feeling of volleyball.”

Hruska has played on the Marquette volleyball team since her freshman year, and only one thing made her into the players she is today…hard work.

“The work she does goes well beyond just the high school season here, she works at it,” said Marquette’s head volleyball coach Ann Crandell-Williams “She’s a club player in the offseason, she’s doing the extra workouts, she’s going to all the extra camps. She really is a great role model for the other girls on what can be accomplished if you want to put in the work.”

Those extra workouts paid off, catching the eyes of several division one college volleyball programs, and after a few months on the recruiting trail she committed to play volleyball at Wright State. A moment she will never forget.

“It was probably one of the best feelings of my life” said Hruska when talking about first deciding to commit to Wright State “I just remember giving my mom and dad hugs and they were congratulating me. We were just talking about how all my hard work has finally accumulated to this point in my life. Where I get to go on and know my home for the next four year.”

With her college decision made, Hruska and the team have their eyes set on one thing for this upcoming season and their star player thinks they have a special edge that will get them there

“My hope is that we can finally get past districts” said Hruska “Every year that I have been a part of this team we’ve either gotten to the semifinals or finals of districts and we just can’t make it pass that and I am really hoping with this group we can. The core of it [the team], the seniors…we have known each other since seventh grade. Most of the girls on who are a part of this team, we have been playing together for a very long time. So there is really good chemistry, we are all just one big family, and coach [Crandell-Williams] we just want to work hard for her and for each other.”

The Redettes begin their season on Tuesday, August 31st at 6:00pm on the road against the Menominee Maroons.