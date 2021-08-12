Storm aftermath: Cloverland Electric working to restore power to Eastern U.P.

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

CHIPPEWA COUNTY – The electricity was still out for about 1,000 Cloverland Electric Cooperative customers this morning after a powerful storm ripped through Chippewa and Mackinac Counties on Wednesday. Cloverland said as many as 4,100 meters were out on Wednesday night due to downed trees and broken poles.

Wind gusts are believed to have reached about 60 miles per hour.

Cloverland’s line crews worked through the night until safety rest was required. Restoration efforts resume this morning to restore remaining outages. Members with access to cloverland.com, Facebook and Twitter can stay current on restoration efforts and the latest updates available. Cloverland’s outage viewer map is available through Cloverland.com or the free SmartHub app.

The cooperative wants the public to stay clear of downed power lines or tree limbs on power lines.  Officials also ask members to report any safety hazards to Cloverland or their local law enforcement agencies.

Cloverland serves 34,000 residential, commercial and industrial members in Chippewa, Mackinac, Luce, Schoolcraft and Delta counties.

 

 

More Stories

Who will be the new Houghton County Sheriff?

15 hours ago Marta Berglund

Worker shortage affects small businesses on a large scale

17 hours ago Marta Berglund

Negaunee Native Son honored at pavilion ribbon cutting

17 hours ago Marta Berglund

Second of three Michigan ISIS conspirators sentenced

17 hours ago Marta Berglund

City of Munising Receives $260,000 In Grant Funding

19 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Mercadies: The Pet of the Week

20 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Season Kickoff: Marquette Redmen

14 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Who will be the new Houghton County Sheriff?

15 hours ago Marta Berglund

Worker shortage affects small businesses on a large scale

17 hours ago Marta Berglund

Negaunee Native Son honored at pavilion ribbon cutting

17 hours ago Marta Berglund

Second of three Michigan ISIS conspirators sentenced

17 hours ago Marta Berglund