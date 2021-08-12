Storm aftermath: Cloverland Electric working to restore power to Eastern U.P.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY – The electricity was still out for about 1,000 Cloverland Electric Cooperative customers this morning after a powerful storm ripped through Chippewa and Mackinac Counties on Wednesday. Cloverland said as many as 4,100 meters were out on Wednesday night due to downed trees and broken poles.

Wind gusts are believed to have reached about 60 miles per hour.

Cloverland’s line crews worked through the night until safety rest was required. Restoration efforts resume this morning to restore remaining outages. Members with access to cloverland.com, Facebook and Twitter can stay current on restoration efforts and the latest updates available. Cloverland’s outage viewer map is available through Cloverland.com or the free SmartHub app.

The cooperative wants the public to stay clear of downed power lines or tree limbs on power lines. Officials also ask members to report any safety hazards to Cloverland or their local law enforcement agencies.

Cloverland serves 34,000 residential, commercial and industrial members in Chippewa, Mackinac, Luce, Schoolcraft and Delta counties.