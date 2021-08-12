Mercadies: The Pet of the Week

Meet Mercadies!

Mercadies is a three-year-old feline with short hair.

She’s a friendly and cuddly cat that loves to investigate her surroundings.

Mercadies has limited vision, so sudden movement may not be her favorite thing.

Despite this issue, Mercadies is sweet and loving.

She is also spayed and all of her vaccinations are up to date.

Needless to say, the decision to bring Mercadies into your home should leave you “feline” fine.

If you are interested in adopting Mercadies, contact the Alger County Animal Shelter at 906-387-4131 or you can visit the link below for her adoption application.

http://box2049.temp.domains/~algerco1/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/ADOPTION-APPLICATION.pdf?sfns=mo