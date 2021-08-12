Registration is open for Volleyball Little Huskies

18 hours ago David Cesefske

COURTESY OF MTU

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Registration is now open for the Michigan Tech Little Huskies Volleyball Club. Coached by the Michigan Tech coaches and student-athletes, the club will feature a series of opportunities to learn and experience collegiate level volleyball right here in the U.P.!

The club is open to all boys and girls interested in volleyball. Participants will receive free admission to all home matches with their club t-shirt and can sit in a special cheering section. Members will also participate in post-match clinics and autograph sessions with the 2021 Michigan Tech volleyball Huskies.

Cost for the club is $30 and $25 for a sibling. Register at the SDC Central Ticket Office, by phone at 906-487-2073, or online at BuyHuskiesTickets.com. You can also call the Michigan Tech volleyball office at 906-487-2595 for more information.

The schedule for fall clinics is listed below:
• Sept. 2 after 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Duluth – passing
• Sept. 4 after 5 p.m. Concordia-St. Paul – setting
• Sept. 18 after 2 p.m. Davenport – attacking
• Oct. 2 after 4 p.m. Saginaw Valley State – serving
• Oct. 9 after 4 p.m. Northern Michigan – review & games
• Nov. 6 after 2 p.m. Lake Superior State – review & games

More Stories

Season Kickoff: Marquette Redmen

13 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Managing Invasive Species in the Keweenaw Peninsula

2 days ago Roy Buck

Season Kickoff: Westwood Patriots

2 days ago Connor Sturgill

Huskies mourn passing of Tony Esposito

2 days ago David Cesefske

Season Kickoff: Negaunee Miners

3 days ago David Cesefske

Season Kickoff: Ishpeming Hematites

4 days ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Season Kickoff: Marquette Redmen

13 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Houghton County looks to find a new sheriff

14 hours ago Marta Berglund

Who will be the new Houghton County Sheriff?

14 hours ago Marta Berglund

Worker shortage affects small businesses on a large scale

16 hours ago Marta Berglund

Negaunee Native Son honored at pavilion ribbon cutting

16 hours ago Marta Berglund