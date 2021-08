MARQUETTE, Mich. – Connor Sturgill brings you the night 4 of the Season Kickoff by previewing the Marquette Redmen football team!

Redmen Full Schedule:

8/26/21: Alpena (Home) @7:00pm

9/2/21: Traverse City Central (Away) @7:00pm

9/10/21: Escanaba (Away) @7:00pm

9/17/21: Kingsford (Home) @7:00pm

9/24/21: Gladstone (Away) @7:00pm

10/8/21: Menominee (Home) @7:00pm/6:00pm (CST)

10/15/21: Traverse City West (Home) @7:00pm

10/22/21: Petoskey (Away) @7:00pm