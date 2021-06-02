Storm coming to Michigan Tech

COURTESY OF MTU HUSKIES

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Mary Storm has signed a National Letter of Intent to join Michigan Tech soccer for the fall athletic and academic season, announced by head coach Turk Ozturk Tuesday. Storm calls Brighton, Michigan home and was a capable midfielder and forward at Hartland High School. Storm became the eighth off-season recruit signing for the Huskies and the sixth 2021-22 freshman from the state of Michigan.

“I am incredibly happy to add Mary Storm to our Husky family,” Ozturk said. “Mary is a dynamic, creative, and versatile center midfielder who will bring energy to unlock our opponent’s defenses for years to come.”

Storm was a four-year varsity letter winner for the Hartland Eagles as well as team captain. Her prep accolades include third-team all-state, KLAA all-conference, and all-county first team. Storm also helped her team to the 2018 District Championship.

“I chose Michigan Tech because I grew up coming to the U.P. and loved everything about it,” Storm said. “I am excited to be part of the team and contribute any way I can.”

The Huskies soccer team finished 5-4-1 and qualified for the conference quarterfinals this spring. The team will return to regular season play in the fall. Other recruits include Anna Syracuse (Grand Rapids, Michigan), Avery McNally (Sterling Heights, Michigan), Ella Roach (Minnetonka, Minnesota), Emilie Clayton (Macomb, Michigan), Grace Hoeppner (Burnsville, Minnesota), Mia Van der Heide (Minneapolis), and Tristyn Phillips (Troy, Michigan). [2021-22 RECRUIT CLASS RELEASE]

Seasoned Michigan Tech fans may have recognized a familiarity to the Storm name. Mary’s father Jim played three seasons of hockey for the Huskies from 1990-93. He later appeared in 84 National Hockey League games for the Hartford Whalers and Dallas Stars.