Volleyball unveils 2021 schedule

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team announced its 2021 schedule on Thursday (June 3). The Huskies will play 24 matches in the fall with 15 GLIAC contests and 12 games at the SDC Gym.

Tech will begin the season by hosting the Keweenaw Classic at the SDC. The fourth edition of the tournament will see four GLIAC teams (Tech, Northern Michigan, Lake Superior State, Parkside) competing against four teams from the NSIC. The Huskies will open the season against Minnesota Duluth on Sept. 2 and will play Minnesota State and St. Cloud State on Sept. 3. The tournament wraps up against Concordia-St. Paul on Sept. 4.

The Huskies travel to the Illinois-Springfield for another nonconference tournament. The Black and Gold play McKendree and Northwest Missouri State on Sept. 10 and then Lake Erie and host UIS on Sept. 11.

The GLIAC schedule gets underway the following weekend at home against Grand Valley State (Sept. 17), Davenport (Sept. 18), and Ferris State (Sept. 19). The month wraps up at LSSU (Sept. 24) and Northwood (Sept. 25).

Tech welcomes Wayne State (Oct. 1), Saginaw Valley State (Oct. 2), and NMU (Oct. 9) to begin October. The annual Midwest Region Crossover is scheduled for Oct. 15-16 where Tech will play three non-conference opponents.

The Huskies remain on the road at Parkside (Oct. 22) and Purdue Northwest (Oct. 23) before the final nonconference match at UMD (Oct. 25). The seven-match road trip wraps up at NMU (Oct. 30).

Northwood (Nov. 5) and LSSU (Nov. 6) come to the SDC Gym to begin November. The regular season wraps up at SVSU (Nov. 12) and Wayne State (Nov. 13).

The GLIAC Tournament is Nov. 17-21 and the NCAA Midwest Regional is Dec. 2-4.

Tech went 11-4 during the 2021 spring season and won a share of the GLIAC Regular Season Title for the second time in program history. The Huskies were ranked in eight AVCA Top 25 polls and finished at No. 24. Six Huskies received All-GLIAC Honors with Laura De Marchi being named the GLIAC Player of the Year and Setter of the Year for the fourth straight season. Olivia Ghormley was the Attacker of the Year. Anna Jonynas (First Team), Megan Utlak (Second Team), Janie Grindland (Second Team), and Jullian Kuizenga (Honorable Mention) were also honored.