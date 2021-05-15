Track and Field Closes Season With Individual Win

7 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Courtesy: NMU Wildcats

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – The Northern Michigan University Track & Field team’s season officially came to an end at the Dr. Keeler Invitational hosted by North Central College where the lone Wildcat competitor ended the day at the top of the podium.

Finishing First

Freshman Selena Johnson concluded her excellent debut season for NMU with a win in the Triple Jump. Johnson registered a mark of 11.62m to take the top spot for the Wildcats.

Up Next

The meet marks the end of the season for NMU Track and Field. For the fourth-straight GLIAC Outdoor Championship meet, the Wildcats finished with a top-five spot. This year the team collected fourth place.

NMU also had two All-GLIAC Team members for 2021 as Selena Johnson earned a spot on the First Team and senior Nina Augsten landed on the Second Team.

