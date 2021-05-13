In case you missed It: Young fans celebrate Stützl’s hat trick from his deck

ONTARIO, Ott – In case you missed it… Ottawa Senators rookie sensation Tim Stützl recorded the first hat trick of his NHL career in Ottawa’s 4–2 win over the Jets in Winnipeg this past week.

Unfortunately, due to Covid–19 restrictions in Canada, fans were not allowed in the building — meaning no one could throw their hats onto the ice to commemorate the moment.

Local kids in Ottawa decided Stützle should still get a chance to experience the hockey tradition, throwing their hats onto the deck of his house.

