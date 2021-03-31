End of Regular Season Coming to an End for No. 21 Volleyball This Weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The No. 21 Northern Michigan University Volleyball team can clinch the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) regular-season title with just one win in the two-game series against rival Michigan Technological University this week.
On Friday, the Wildcats will be in Houghton for a 6 p.m. match. The teams will then face off in Marquette on Saturday at 4 p.m. Both contests will air on local television, TV6/FOX UP.
WEEKLY NOTES
FOLLOW ALONG
Fans can follow the action using video, live stats, and audio.
Follow @NMU_Wildcats on Twitter for continued coverage throughout the week.
The Wildcats lead the all-time series over the Huskies 85-25 in the series that has been ongoing since the 1976 season. MTU took the last match between the two teams 3-0 in the 2019 GLIAC Tournament Semifinals.