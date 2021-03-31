End of Regular Season Coming to an End for No. 21 Volleyball This Weekend

Courtesy of NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The No. 21 Northern Michigan University Volleyball team can clinch the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) regular-season title with just one win in the two-game series against rival Michigan Technological University this week.

On Friday, the Wildcats will be in Houghton for a 6 p.m. match. The teams will then face off in Marquette on Saturday at 4 p.m. Both contests will air on local television, TV6/FOX UP.

WEEKLY NOTES

FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can follow the action using video, live stats, and audio.

FRIDAY VS. MICHIGAN TECH

Live Stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/wvball/2020-21/boxscores/20210402_chbk.xml

Video: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/s9028g and TV6/FOX UP

Audio: rrnsports.com

SATURDAY VS. MICHIGAN TECH

Live Stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/wvball/2020-21/boxscores/20210403_6w2o.xml

Video: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/0j1o2m and TV6/FOX UP

Audio: rrnsports.com

LAST TIME OUT

The Wildcats streak continued to grow with two wins over Davenport University last weekend. NMU won match one 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, and 25-23 to earn their 10th straight win.

It took five sets the next day for the Wildcats to get their winning streak up to 11. The set scores for that match were 25-21,15-25, 25-18, 25-27, and 15-13.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

NMU has multiple Wildcats placing in the top five of six different stats categories within the GLIAC, with two leading the pack in their categories.

Jacqueline Smith remains at the top of the conference in kills per set (4.15). Meghan Meyer is No. 1 in the conference in hitting percentage with an impressive .432.

In total kills, Smith (162) and Lizzy Stark (155) rank fourth and fifth, respectively.

Alli Yacko comes in at fifth in digs per set with 4.91. Yacko is also fourth in total digs with 226.

Spots two through four in service aces per set belong to the WIldcats. Lauren Caprini is second (0.49), Evynn Layshock is third (0.42), and Madeline Crowley is fourth (0.41).

Lauren Van Remortel sits third in assists per set (11.33).

NMU VERSUS MTU

The Wildcats lead the all-time series over the Huskies 85-25 in the series that has been ongoing since the 1976 season. MTU took the last match between the two teams 3-0 in the 2019 GLIAC Tournament Semifinals.