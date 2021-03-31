Caregiver Incentive Project’s Training Program

Many Michiganders will eventually need in-home caregivers. And there is a shortage in Michigan.  Caregiver incentive project’s training program will be offering a free mentor-based training program at northern Michigan University for Marquette county residents.

The caregiver incentive project aims to increase the number of in-home care givers regardless of academic or career experience. It’s a non-profit organization providing cost free training for individuals to by providing scholarships, grants, and stipends.

For more information visit:

https://the-cip.com/

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/188aMZbKVU7GU-cjnwe_udc3RhD4VrJCt?usp=sharing

 

