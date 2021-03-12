The City of Ishpeming’s App

6 hours ago Roy Buck

The city of Ishpeming released its own app so we can ask questions and get immediate feedback. Also you can receive real-time updates, report incidents, and access local information.

The app benefits both the citizens and the city workers of Ishpeming by providing interactive correspondence.  However, if you don’t want to use the app they’ll still be ready to answer calls and/or emails.

For more information visit: https://ishpemingcity.org/2021/02/join-city-of-ishpeming-textmygov/

