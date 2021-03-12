Bars, Restaurants, and Patrons Reminded of COVID-19 Regulations

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

With St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kicking off this weekend, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission is reminding bars and taverns to serve patrons responsibly.

That includes adhering to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Emergency Order.

Businesses are also reminded to verify that their customers are 21 years old or older and to deny service to intoxicated individuals.

The MDHHS Gathering and Face Mask Order allows indoor dining and includes guidelines of 50% capacity, an 11 p.m. curfew, and requires social distancing.

Businesses that violate the emergency order will risk having their license suspended or revoked.

With St. Patrick’s Day being one of the deadliest holidays due to drunk driving, Michiganders are reminded to never drink and drive.

Consumer tips for a safe St. Patrick’s Day:

  • Designate a sober driver; or have an alternate transportation plan before the party begins.
  • Never let a friend drive drunk. Arrange a safe way for them to get home
  • Don’t ride in a vehicle with an intoxicated driver.
  • Always buckle up. It’s your best defense against drunk drivers.
  • If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911 to reach law enforcement.
