NMU commencement to be virtual

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Nearly 900 Northern Michigan University students will graduate during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 1.

The Broadway star Bryan Terrell Clark will be the commencement speaker.

Clark played George Washington in Hamilton, Marvin Gaye in Motown the musical which received a Grammy award nomination.

He also has several television credits to his name, including Empire, and is an accomplished recording artist and songwriter.

Both Rutgers and Temple Universities have recognized Clark for his work as the co–founder of  ‘Indefined.’

The initiative to seeks to inspire youth to use their voices to erase constrictive labels in society.

For more information about the 20–21 spring commencement www.nmu.edu/commencement

 

