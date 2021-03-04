Possible COVID-19 exposure at Calumet Youth Hockey Tournament

1 hour ago Ronnie Das

HOUGHTON AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich (WBUP) — Local health officials are warning the community about a possible super–spreader event.

Contact tracing linked a youth hockey tournament in Calumet to multiple positive COVID–19 tests for players and spectators who were at the Calumet Colosseum on February 27th and 28th.

Marquette County Health Department and the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department are working with organizers to identify the teams who attended the tournament.

Health experts are recommending that all players, coaches, family members, and spectators quarantine for ten days. That quarantine time period would go from Monday, march 1st till Thursday, march 11th.

Monitor yourself for symptoms and contact your medical provider if you have symptoms. Residents who attended should also consider getting a COVID–19 test in case they are asymptomatic.

