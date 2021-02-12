Local author details history of Empire Mine

A local author is telling the story of the historic empire mine from the perspective of the miners.

Retired mining engineer, Allan Koski, released his book “Empire Mine and the Cascade Range” at the end of 2020.

The book tells the 53–year history of Michigan’s largest open pit iron ore mine.

It also details improved safety measures over the years and tells the story of women who have risen up through the ranks of the mining industry.

Allan said he wanted to highlight the proud tradition of Upper Peninsula Miners.

Allan also credit his editor Ali Fulsher with helping make the book a quote “complete work.”

He has sold 675 copies of his book so far and hopes to continue to spread the history of the mine.

The author will be available at a book signing from 11 to 1 on Saturday at the Marquette Regional History Center.