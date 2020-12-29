Finlandia Softball Adds Gitchell

HANCOCK, Mich. – Briana Gitchell (Eau Claire, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University softball team.

Gitchell joins Elizabeth Mukka (Fairland, Ind.), Hope Reinarz (Minneapolis, Minn.), Isabella Simpson (Bardstown, Ky.) and ShyAnn Vernam (San Tan Valley, Ariz.) in the 2021 recruiting class.

Gitchell played travel ball for the Lakeshore Storm. In 2017, she batted .378 as the Storm won the NSA Border Wars Indiana and were runners-up at Ohio Stingrays Futures Showcase tournaments.

Coach Matt Farrell says “I’m proud to add a player of Briana’s character and ability to the Lions softball program. She is known for her great disposition and eagerness to learn from her coaches, constantly pushing herself to better her game and supporting every one of her teammates without question. Bri will take on a valuable utility role for us with the flexibility to play infield or pitch when necessary. The combination of her academic excellence and hard-working mentality is an excellent fit for our culture at Finlandia.”