Rice Set To Play For Finlandia

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

Courtesy: Finlandia Women's Basketball

HANCOCK, Mich,. – Maija Rice (L’Anse, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University women’s basketball team.  She will be majoring in Biology.

Rice will join Emily Nelson (Ishpeming, Mich.) in the fall of 2021.

Rice is entering her fourth year as the starting point guard at L’Anse High School.  As a junior, she averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals a game.  Rice was All-Copper Mountain Conference Elite, Copper Mountain Conference Porcupine Division 1st team and Division 4 All-U.P. second team.

Coach Mariah Dunham says “I’m very thrilled to have Maija be a part of our FinnU women’s basketball team. I’ve watched her for many years now and Maija will make a huge impact right away. Her ability to make plays will be critical to our success. I truly believe Maija is a player who could find her way quickly as one of the best playmakers during her career at Finlandia.”

